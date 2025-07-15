 
Geo News

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star breaks silence on 'scary' fans ahead of season 3

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 is set to premiere on July 16, 2025

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 15, 2025

Lola Tung says fans are getting scary ahead of The Summer I Turned Pretty
Lola Tung says fans are getting 'scary' ahead of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Lola Tung, famously known for her role of Belly Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty has broken her silence on fans' scary behaviour.

Ahead of the premiere of season 3, the actress revealed that while she's grateful for the enthusiasm, things have escalated.

"I think we see with a lot of these love-triangle stories, people want the leading girl to end up with someone," she said.

"When people have an attachment to the characters, they want to see it come together at the end. I’m so grateful that they care so much, but people get a little scary about it," Lola Tung, the lead actress of the show stated.

She went on to add, "Please don't threaten to kill someone if something doesn't go your way — I promise you, it's not that serious. Jenny [Han] is so smart and she cares so much about the story and making it the best story that it can be. It will be okay."

It is worth mentioning that the actress' comments came shortly before the network warned viewers to stay kind.

On the official Instagram handle, Prime Video shared, "Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let's keep the conversation kind this summer."

"We have ZERO tolerance for bullying and hate speech. If you engage in any of the following you will be banned: hate speech or bullying, targeting our cast and crew, harassing or doxxing members of the community," the community guidelines further read.

The season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will start premiering on Prime Video from July 16, 2025.

Seth Meyers late-night show gets snubbed?
Seth Meyers late-night show gets snubbed?
Angelina Jolie opens up about her most favourite roles
Angelina Jolie opens up about her most favourite roles
Vanessa Kirby gives sneak peek into her first baby
Vanessa Kirby gives sneak peek into her first baby
Rita Ora reveals unique role she plays for stepdaughters
Rita Ora reveals unique role she plays for stepdaughters
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury struggle over 'different parenting styles'
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury struggle over 'different parenting styles'
Gwen Stefani has 'given up' on helping Blake Shelton with his worst habit? video
Gwen Stefani has 'given up' on helping Blake Shelton with his worst habit?
Lewis Capaldi opens up about his mental health and musical comeback video
Lewis Capaldi opens up about his mental health and musical comeback
Rihanna reflects on favourite part of her childhood
Rihanna reflects on favourite part of her childhood