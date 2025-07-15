'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star breaks silence on 'scary' fans ahead of season 3

Lola Tung says fans are getting 'scary' ahead of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Lola Tung, famously known for her role of Belly Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty has broken her silence on fans' scary behaviour.

Ahead of the premiere of season 3, the actress revealed that while she's grateful for the enthusiasm, things have escalated.

"I think we see with a lot of these love-triangle stories, people want the leading girl to end up with someone," she said.

"When people have an attachment to the characters, they want to see it come together at the end. I’m so grateful that they care so much, but people get a little scary about it," Lola Tung, the lead actress of the show stated.

She went on to add, "Please don't threaten to kill someone if something doesn't go your way — I promise you, it's not that serious. Jenny [Han] is so smart and she cares so much about the story and making it the best story that it can be. It will be okay."

It is worth mentioning that the actress' comments came shortly before the network warned viewers to stay kind.

On the official Instagram handle, Prime Video shared, "Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let's keep the conversation kind this summer."

"We have ZERO tolerance for bullying and hate speech. If you engage in any of the following you will be banned: hate speech or bullying, targeting our cast and crew, harassing or doxxing members of the community," the community guidelines further read.

The season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will start premiering on Prime Video from July 16, 2025.