 
Geo News

Kerry Katona breaks silence on burning all bridges with Brian McFadden

Kerry Katona parted ways with Brian McFadden almost two decades ago

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 15, 2025

Photo: Kerry Katona sets the record straight about dynamics with Brian McFadden
Photo: Kerry Katona sets the record straight about dynamics with Brian McFadden

Kerry Katona reportedly reached out to Brian McFadden’s new wife, Danielle Parkinson.

As per the latest findings of The Mirror, Kerry extended an olive branch to the Westlife singer's new wife, Danielle Parkinson, on their wedding day earlier this month.

Reportedly, in her column Kerry penned, "My ex, Brian McFadden, got married earlier this month and I just want to wish him and his wife Danielle a lifetime of happiness."

Setting the record straight about reports that she had “burned all bridges” with her former beau, Kerry said, "I find it sad though that as he gets married, everyone writes stories about me.

"His wedding has nothing to do with me at all. I texted Danielle to wish them a happy day– it looked like a beautiful celebration and I hope they had a ball," she concluded.

This confession comes after speculations of a tumultuous relationship between the exes, with Kerry previously slamming Brian for being a “s*** dad' to their daughters.

Seth Meyers late-night show gets snubbed?
Seth Meyers late-night show gets snubbed?
Angelina Jolie opens up about her most favourite roles
Angelina Jolie opens up about her most favourite roles
Vanessa Kirby gives sneak peek into her first baby
Vanessa Kirby gives sneak peek into her first baby
Rita Ora reveals unique role she plays for stepdaughters
Rita Ora reveals unique role she plays for stepdaughters
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury struggle over 'different parenting styles'
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury struggle over 'different parenting styles'
Gwen Stefani has 'given up' on helping Blake Shelton with his worst habit? video
Gwen Stefani has 'given up' on helping Blake Shelton with his worst habit?
Lewis Capaldi opens up about his mental health and musical comeback video
Lewis Capaldi opens up about his mental health and musical comeback
Rihanna reflects on favourite part of her childhood
Rihanna reflects on favourite part of her childhood