Is PTI’s ‘Tabdeeli Aayi Re’ copy of Rajasthani bhajjan?

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s anthem ‘Rok Sako To Rok Lo’, performed by Shahzaman, Jawad Kahlown and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail became a popular hit among the party supporters.



The extent of its popularity can be gauged from the fact that it currently has over 27 million views on YouTube.

However, in a report filed by Arab News, its found that the party’s favourite song is suspiciously similar to a remixed version of the Indian Rajasthani bhajjan, or religious song, “Bankya Maa Re Nache,” performed by Yuvraj Mewari, with music by the Mewari Brothers.

Mewari’s song was released on April 6, 2017, more than four months before Az Records released “Rok Sako To Rok Lo Tabdeeli Aayi Re” on the video-sharing site on August 28.

Jawad Kahloon has admitted similarities between the songs, and said: “We did hear this song,” he said. “Indeed, there is a resemblance but this specific kind of music resembles many songs. But it goes without saying that our composition is way catchier, stronger and popular.

The song is an original, written and composed by Jawad Kahlon. The line ‘Rok Sako To Rok Lo’ was written by Imran Ismail.”