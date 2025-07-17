Bombshell reason behind Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck’s breakup revealed

The real reason behind Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck’s breakup has been revealed.

Author Amy Odell shared the shocking details about the downfall of the exes’ relationship in her new book about the actress, Gwyneth: The Biography.

The author claimed that infidelity may have ended her three-year romance with Ben, which spanned from 1997 to 2007.

“Their physical chemistry couldn’t overcome his self-destructive impulses, which may have even included cheating on her,” Amy claims in her new book, per an expert obtained by People magazine.

“After they broke up, Gwyneth said, ‘I love men, even though they’re lying, cheating scumbags,'” alleges the author.

“Affleck was struggling with alcoholism and a gambling habit around the time he met Gwyneth. Her friends had reservations about him because he didn’t always reciprocate her affection,” Amy writes.

“He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth,” adds author.

For those unversed, Gwyneth dated Ben on and off for three years before calling it quits in 1999.