Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson turn up the heat in red carpet debut

Megan Thee Stallion makes red carpet debut with Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson made their red carpet debut as a couple this week.

The couple stepped out on Wednesday for the rapper's Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

Megan, 30, dressed in a halter-neck black gown adorned with a bejewelled silver asymmetrical belt detail, while Klay, 35, looked dapper in a classic black-and-white tux.

The rapper also dished on her first meeting with the NBA star. "Oh, we met and it was such a meet-cute. It was like a f******* movie," Megan told People Magazine at the gala.

"I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie that he's the nicest person I've ever met in my life."

The gala was hosted by Megan’s charity, named after her late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas, with a vision to provide resources and drive positive change for women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities, especially in Houston and globally. The foundation focuses on education, housing, health and wellness, and community goodwill.

"I feel like they can see what I'm doing right now," Megan added of honoring her family's legacy. "I feel like they're looking down on me from heaven, and I feel like they're like, 'Yes, daughter!' I feel like my momma's so happy."

"I feel like she is clapping," she added. "I feel like my great-grandma is so happy. I feel like my daddy is like, 'this is exactly what I knew my child was gonna do.' I feel like they're super proud."

The couple's first-ever red carpet moment comes a week after Megan soft-launched her romance with Klay on Instagram, posting a July 9 photo carousel in which the Dallas Mavericks star could be seen in the background.