Alexandra Daddario shares summer hair transformation after becoming a mom

Alexandra Daddario previously enjoyed long brown locks

July 17, 2025

Alexandra Daddario is summer-ready with a new chic bob haircut.

The 39-year-old actress debuted the fresh cut on social media earlier this week, marking her first post-baby transformation.

"Needed a change!!" the San Andreas star wrote as she shared snaps taken pre-mid-post makeover, also tagging her hairstylist in the Instagram post.

The summer hair makeover marks her departure from her previous long brown tresses and appears to cover her earlier grey strands.

The new look also comes months after she welcomed her first baby in October 2024 with husband Andrew Form, whom she married in June 2022.

On the professional front, Daddario recently starred in A Tree Fell in the Woods, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

