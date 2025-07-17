Pete Davidson ‘so excited' for THIS new chapter with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson ‘so excited’ to become a father

Pete Davidon is “so excited” to welcome a new member into his family.

After multiple outlets reported that the comedian is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, a source told People that the couple cannot wait to become parents.

"They're both very nurturing people and are very, very happy together and to be starting a family," the insider revealed.

"They've been sharing privately with loved ones, and it's a really sweet time after everything Pete has overcome. He's so excited. He's always wanted to be a dad,” it continued.

Moreover, another source added that the Saturday Night alum has “grown up” and become more intentional about who he is letting into his life.

"Pete and Elsie are happy and cannot wait to welcome their baby," the tipster said. "He's grown up a lot, and he's so excited about this next chapter as a dad."

"He's more intentional about who he lets into his life now, and with Elsie, it was never about headlines or the spotlight, and that's exactly what he needs,” the bird chirped.