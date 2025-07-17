 
Geo News

Pete Davidson ‘so excited' for THIS new chapter with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 17, 2025

Pete Davidson ‘so excited’ to become a father
Pete Davidson ‘so excited’ to become a father

Pete Davidon is “so excited” to welcome a new member into his family.

After multiple outlets reported that the comedian is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, a source told People that the couple cannot wait to become parents.

"They're both very nurturing people and are very, very happy together and to be starting a family," the insider revealed.

"They've been sharing privately with loved ones, and it's a really sweet time after everything Pete has overcome. He's so excited. He's always wanted to be a dad,” it continued.

Moreover, another source added that the Saturday Night alum has “grown up” and become more intentional about who he is letting into his life.

"Pete and Elsie are happy and cannot wait to welcome their baby," the tipster said. "He's grown up a lot, and he's so excited about this next chapter as a dad."

"He's more intentional about who he lets into his life now, and with Elsie, it was never about headlines or the spotlight, and that's exactly what he needs,” the bird chirped.

Matt Shakman reveals 'charming' thing about 'Fantastic Four'
Matt Shakman reveals 'charming' thing about 'Fantastic Four'
Michael J. Fox, wife Tracy Pollan mark their special day
Michael J. Fox, wife Tracy Pollan mark their special day
Ozzy Osbourne on his last legs after farewell performance: Report
Ozzy Osbourne on his last legs after farewell performance: Report
Gwyneth Paltrow confesses enjoying intimacy with Jennifer Lopez's ex Ben Affleck
Gwyneth Paltrow confesses enjoying intimacy with Jennifer Lopez's ex Ben Affleck
Jax Taylor makes major career move amid sobriety journey
Jax Taylor makes major career move amid sobriety journey
Pete Davidson expecting his first baby with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
Pete Davidson expecting his first baby with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
Katy Perry pays tribute to 'hometown' on social media
Katy Perry pays tribute to 'hometown' on social media
'The Legend of Zelda' lead cast comes to light
'The Legend of Zelda' lead cast comes to light