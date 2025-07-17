 
Jennifer Garner's beau John Miller respects her coparenting dynamic with Ben Affleck

The actress shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck

July 17, 2025

John Miller supports Jennifer Garner for her coparenting dynamic with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller has nothing but "respect" for the actress's coparenting relationship with ex Ben Affleck.

A source privy to People told the outlet that Miller has “embraced” Garner's motherhood responsibilities, and he fully supports her coparenting dynamic with her ex husband too.

“John has embraced Jen’s family life,” the tipster said.

The insider continued, “He’s been patient, supportive, and deeply respectful of her dynamic with Ben and the kids.”

It is pertinent to mention that Garner shares three kids with Affleck: Seraphina, 16, Samuel, 13, and 19-year-old Violet.

The former couple were married for almost a decade from 2005 to 2015.

The 53-year-old actress and businessman beau, known for his tech company that owns CaliBurger restaurant chain, “hit a stride as a couple and those who know them say this is the most solid and connected they’ve ever been."

For those unversed, Miller and the 13 Going on 30 actress have been quietly dating on-and-off since 2018.

