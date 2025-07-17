Megan Thee Stallion receives high praise from new beau Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson lauds new girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson sang praises of his new girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, after the pair confirmed their romance with a recent appearance.

On Wednesday, the professional basketball player and the rapper officially confirmed their relationship when they attended the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. The event honored Megan's late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas.

Megan founded the nonprofit organization in 2022 to support women, children, and seniors.

When Klay asked about how he felt about joining the Wanna Be hitmaker there, he replied to Us Weekly that “Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person."

"She inspires so many around the world. I’ve seen it firsthand. This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side," added the four-time NBA champion.

Klay further told the outlet that he “would have loved to meet Holly and Joe. I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter because of what — not only what she’s been able to accomplish, what she’s also going to continue to do."

"She has never been put in a box, or allowed herself to be in a box, and she just continues to inspire so many people around the world. And, on top of that, raise a ton of money this evening and just do so much for so many in need," said Dallas Mavericks player.