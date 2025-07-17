Jennifer Lopez reveals why she's 'not ready' to get married again

Jennifer Lopez says she's 'done' with marriage after four divorces

Jennifer Lopez is not ready to walk down the aisle again as she is "done" with marriage after going through four divorces.

When the 55-year-old singer took the stage for her show in Spain on Wednesday, she noticed a fan in the audience holding up a sign that read, "J Lo, marry me?"

“I think I’m done with that,” she answered. “I’ve tried that a few times.”

For those unversed, Jennifer has been married four times. She first exchanged vows with actor Ojani Noa, but this reunion didn't last long.

She then married Cris Judd in 2001 before they split in 2003. The On the Floor hitmaker's longest marriage was her 10-year union to Marc Anthony. She also shares 17-year-old twins with the singer.

Recently, she finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. Jennifer and Ben tied the knot on July 16, 2022.

On the professional front, Jennifer is currently in Europe for her Up All Night Tour.