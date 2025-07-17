Oprah reveals favour Meghan Markle and Prince Harry asked her

Oprah recalls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's duck emergency

Oprah encountered a hilarious moment with neighbours Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last Easter.

In a recent appearance on Kelly Ripa’s podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, Oprah shared a detailed account of a "duck emergency" the Sussexes reached out to her for during the holiday.

"I get a call from Harry, Prince Harry, on Easter Saturday, and he says, 'Sorry to bother you, O, but we have a duck problem here,'" the media mogul recounted, mimicking Prince Harry's British accent.

"A duck had come into their yard and laid their eggs and had these chicks," she continued in Harry's voice. "And he said, 'Our pond is a stream, we don’t have a pond, so can we bring the ducks over to your pond?'"

Oprah shared that she agreed and thought it was a great coincidence for her BFF Gayle King's grandchildren to witness it too.

"I said, 'Wait until I can get the kids to come down to the pond so they can see you put the ducks in the pond.' And he goes, ‘No, we’re coming right away, we’re coming over!' "

Oprah, 71, then detailed how it was all fun and games until they let mama duck out of the box.

"As he opens the door, the mama duck flies out. And he’s got all the baby ducks in a box," Winfrey recounted. "We’re chasing the mama duck who is in the front yard and has flown to the other side. We’ve got her ducks. Harry’s running after, Meghan gets out, she’s running after, chasing the mom and trying to get her to come back to her ducks."

"And for like half an hour, we’re running around with the ducks in a box. We have video. It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen," she concluded with a laugh.

The wild duck chase also became a spectacle for Meghan's social media followers as she later dropped the video online.

"The ducks also hit the jackpot," Ripa remarked jokingly. "They’re like, ‘Wait a minute, we show up at Prince Harry’s house and now we’re at Oprah’s!’ Excuse me. That duck knew what it was doing when it laid its eggs."