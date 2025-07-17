 
Real reason why Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna ended friendship despite being close

The actress first became Madonna's friend during her college days

July 17, 2025

Why Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna’s friendship fell apart?
Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna were once close friends, but a new biography claimed that their friendship ended after a surprising incident.

According to Gwyneth: The Biography by Amy Odell, the friendship hit a “breaking point” when Madonna showed up uninvited to an island where Gwyneth and her then-husband, Chris Martin, were vacationing, via People.

“Madonna seemed to know that Gwyneth would be there, which Gwyneth seemed to find strange,” writes Odell, who interviewed over 220 people for the book.

The book also claimed that Madonna invited the couple to a large group dinner, where she publicly scolded her daughter, Lourdes. “Gwyneth and Martin were disgusted by the behavior. ‘I can’t be around this woman any more,’ Martin told Gwyneth. ‘She’s awful.’ Gwyneth agreed that Madonna was toxic and ended the friendship,” the book stated.

Although neither Madonna nor Gwyneth has ever commented on the alleged fallout, Paltrow once credited her with helping her during postpartum depression. “You can measure somebody by their children ultimately… They're very polite. They're sweet, kind, conscientious,” she said of Madonna's kids on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2008.

