Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses beef rumors with Jennifer Love Hewitt

Sarah Michelle Gellar reacts to Jennifer Love Hewitt feud rumors after the duo didn't pose together at Tuesday night's 'IKWYDLS' premiere

July 17, 2025

Sarah Michelle Gellar has finally dismissed the rumors of her feud with actress Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Earlier this week, the two actresses attended the premiere of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie in Los Angeles, and fans noticed that the duo didn’t take photos together.

Sarah took to her Instagram handle to address fans' speculations after Jennifer was missing from her photo dump with the cast of the new film.

One internet user commented, “The beef is real,” while another wrote, “It makes me so sad there is ZERO recognition for Jennifer Love Hewitt.”

Responding to the critics in the comment section of the post, the 48-year-old actress wrote, “For everyone asking — I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie.”

“I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened,” added the mother of two. “And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party.

“If you have ever been to one of these it’s crazy. I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online,” said Sarah.

For those unversed, Sarah and Jennifer both appeared together in the original IKWYDLS movie, which was released in 1997.

