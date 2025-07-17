Sophia Hutchins' cause of death revealed

Sophia Hutchins' cause of death comes to light

Sophia Hutchins' manner of death has been confirmed two weeks after her fatal car crash.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health has released Hutchin's death certificate, citing multiple blunt force injuries as the cause of her death.

Hutchins will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Los Angeles on July 24.

Hutchins, 29, died on July 2 after being involved in an ATV accident.

The socialite was reportedly speeding in a 2013 Polaris down a road near Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu home when she crashed into the bumper of a moving 2016 Mazda 6 vehicle carrying two passengers, TMZ reported.

"It looks like she may have been speeding and rear-ended the other car, the other party, and then that caused her to veer to the right and go off the cliff," Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo explained to Daily Mail.

A search and rescue team rappelled down the cliffside to recover Hutchins' body, where she was pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers in the other vehicle were unharmed.

Hutchins met Jenner in 2015, shortly after the Olympian announced her transition.