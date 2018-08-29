‘The Crown’ releases first photo of Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip int he Netflix series "The Crown". Photo: Netflix

Netflix has released the first look of Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the new season of The Crown.

Menzies will play the husband to Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II in the third and fourth seasons of the show, taking over the role from Matt Smith who played the role in the first two seasons.

The 44-year-old who is best known for playing Edmund Tully on Game of Thrones will be portraying the Duke of Edinburgh from the 1960s to 1980s.

The Netflix series’ official Twitter account captioning the shot, simply, “Ambition.”

In addition to Menzies and Colman, The Crown’s third and fourth seasons will also star Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, and Josh O’Connor as a young Prince Charles.



Last month, fans of the show were treated to a sneak peek of Carter as Princess Margaret and Colman as Queen Elizabeth titled "Patience."

The third season of The Crown is expected to cover the 1960s and 1970s with the next season expected to debut some time in 2019.

