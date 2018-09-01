Chris Hemsworth to make Netflix debut with India-based film

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will be making his Netflix debut with action-thriller film Dhaka. Photo: AFP

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will be making his Netflix debut with action-thriller Dhaka.

According to Deadline, the movie is set in India with the plot of the story centering around a mercenary played by Hemsworth, hired to save a businessman’s son.

The movie will be directed by Sam Hargrave, who will be making his directorial debut with the movie.

Hargrave has previously worked as the stunt double for actor Chris Evans’ character, Captain America and as a second-unit director for Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming, untitled Avengers 4 film.

The script will be written by Joe Russo, one-half of the popular Russo brothers who recently helmed Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Hemsworth who is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can next be seen in Bad Times at the El Royale set to be released in October.



No release date has been announced for Dhaka yet.