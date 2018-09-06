First photos of 'Captain Marvel' revealed

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Photo: EW

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is making her mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the newly released first look images from the highly anticipated movie.

Released exclusively by EW, the first proper photos of the newest Avenger, shows Larson suited up as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, as she attempts to save the Earth in the wake of the Kree-Skrull War.

Part-Kree, part-human, the character of Danvers is the most powerful hero the MCU has ever seen.

An air-force-pilot-turned-superhero, Danvers will play an important part in defeating Thanos’ in the untitled Avengers 4 movie.

The photos gives fans plenty to look forward to, from the long-awaited official look at Danver's to the debut of Starforce and characters like Maria Rambeau played by Lashanna Lynch and the villain Talos played by Ben Mendelsohn.



“I never saw myself doing something like this, mostly because I like being anonymous,” Larson said. “I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future.”

The Academy Award-winning actress said she mulled over the decision for several months before finally signing on.

“Just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering,” Larson said.



Speaking about her character the 28-year-old said, “She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders.”

Moreover, the Room actress added all the training for the movie has her thinking about trying out for judo at the next Olympics.



“I’ve been joking that I’m going to go to the 2020 Olympics [for judo],” Larson said.

“What’s funny is I’ve been saying it the last couple of weeks, and people are like, ‘Ahhhh,’ like they can’t tell if I’m serious or not. And honestly, I can’t tell if I’m serious or not! I’m really not. But now when I’m getting scripts of what to do next, I’m like, this has to be better than the Olympics. My bar is the Olympics. It’s a pretty high bar,” she added.

Captain Marvel is the first solo female superhero lead in the MCU and will be co-director by Anna Boden who is the first woman to helm an MCU movie.



Set in the 1990s, the events of this film will tie into the Avengers sequel set to be released in May next year.

Captain Marvel is set to be released on March 7, 2019.

