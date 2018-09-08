Ariana Grande forced to disable Instagram comments over abuse after Miller’s death

Pop singer Ariana Grande has disabled the comments on her Instagram account following a barrage of abuse thrown at her by trolls and mourning fans, pointing fingers, after the death of Mac Miller, her ex-boyfriend.

The comments ranged from simple blaming to expletives, calling her abusive names and slurs. Some of those included "You lowkey evil," "THIS IS YOUR FAULT," "It’s crazy because you really did kill him," "I HOPE YOURE HAPPY WITH PETE," and "You did this to him, smh."

Miller, an American singer, died Friday night of an apparent drug overdose, according to TMZ, which added that a friend of the rapper had called authorities to his home in San Fernando Valley where, upon arrival, he was pronounced dead.



Born Malcolm James McCormick and previously known as EZ Mac, Miller was reportedly suffering from drug-related illnesses and substance abuse, especially in light of his break-up with Grande after almost a two-year-long relationship.

He was also arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and a hit-and-run case, which led Grande to tweet out a message to "take care of yourself".

This is the second time Grande's name has made headlines in two weeks; on August 2, she was shamed for wearing "provocative clothes" after Bishop Charles H. Ellis III was caught groping her on live television during the funeral of jazz songstress Aretha Franklin — a moment that sparked widespread outrage.

Ellis had also joked about her name, saying: "When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell," in reference to the popular Mexican fast-food chain.



Ellis — who later issued a feeble apology, saying "it would never be my intention" and "maybe I was too friendly" — had wrapped his arm around her, his hand high above her waist and his fingers pressed against her chest.



The moment had drawn fierce criticism online. TV host Claudia Jordan had said: "…that groping was beyond blatant and we could all see and feel your discomfort".

Grande had faced a tonne of abuse earlier in May as well when the couple had broken up, with fans and admirers shifting most of the blame on her. To that, she had responded in a tweet, saying it was “absurd” to “minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship”.

"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. let’s please stop doing that."