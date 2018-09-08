Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reveal their celebrity couple nickname

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: File

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas have revealed their celebrity couple nickname.

Jonas, who appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night, opened up for the first time about his engagement to Priyanka.

When Fallon asked if the couple had a celebrity nickname, Jonas quipped that Chopra likes “Prick”. However, the late-night host advised the couple to refrain from using that name.

Priyanka and Jonas had an engagement ceremony in Mumbai last month and participated in a traditional roka ceremony, which Jonas explained is a “confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement.”

“We both left that ceremony so full of joy,” Jonas said and also shared that his parents were “blown away by the love shared among all the people.”

Though Jonas said that the celebration was “a little different from Jersey”, his home state, it was their ability to have privacy from the spotlight that was the most satisfying.

“For she and I, I think it was just nice to have that time with the family first. Have that private moment then be able to share with the world afterwards,” Jonas said.

The singer added, “We had this beautiful ceremony and we felt so connected, our families all met, it was spiritual and then we put it on Instagram, we were like ‘Oh my God! It’s official.”