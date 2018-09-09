Sonali Bendre's husband speaks up against false rumours of actress' death

Sonali Bendre released a statement on social media two months ago about getting diagnosed with high-grade cancer. Photo: Indian media

Fans of Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre have kept a close eye on the actress' health after her cancer diagnosis became public.



The actress' battle against cancer has been surrounded with false rumours.



Recently, fake news about Sonali's death surfaced on the social media, reported Times of India. A member of the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MLA Ram Kadam posted a message on Twitter which read, "Sonali Bendre, the actress who ruled Hindi and Marathi cinema was no more."



In response to the rumours, Sonali's husband Goldie Behl took to twitter to urge people to be careful on social media.

"I appeal to all to please use social media more responsibly. Let us not believe in rumours and spread them, unnecessarily hurting the sentiments of those involved. Thank you."

Later, the MLA clarified his tweet saying it was only a rumour and that he's praying for her recovery.



Sonali recently posted on Instagram sharing a picture of the next book #SonalisBookClub will be reading.



She is one of two Bollywood stars whom the fraternity is praying for; earlier this year, Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan had announced that he's been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour.