Karan Johar wants to cast these actors in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' sequel

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai poster. Photo: File

Karan Johar, who made his Bollywood directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, has revealed the actors he would cast if he ever made the film's sequel.

In a recent interaction with callers on his radio show, the filmmaker was asked if there will be a sequel of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the actors he would cast in his movie.

Karan responded, "If I made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2, I would cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in it."

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 1998.

Last year during an interview, Karan said, "I was 24 when I wrote that film. But I can't write the same film now. When I see Kuch Kuch Hota Hai today or Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham I myself wonder, 'Why did I write this, how did I write this, from where these thoughts came to my mind?'"

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year while Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, which was backed by Karan.