Armeena Khan calls for action against cyberbullying

Actress Armeena Khan has called for action against cyberbullying after she shared an incident on Twitter where a user had hurled abuses at her.



Armeena shared a user's tweets and said, “Amusing. What a shame. Right I need details on this guy. Who can help?”

When the user later deleted his tweets, Armeena shared screenshots of his tweets and publicly called him out for his actions.



The actor known for her roles in serials Muhabbat Ab Nahi Hugi and Boland Ishq Parast added, “So guys, he has deleted his tweets. However, we tracked him and he will be reported to the correct authorities."

"See you can’t abuse like any longer and if you see someone else being abused like that please report them to the authorities too,” Armeena added.

The British-Pakistani actress also urged others to expose such people who are a “menace to the society.”



"Such persons should be exposed for being a menace to society. This man has zero respect for mothers, daughters and sisters. I ask all to refrain from such language as it is unbecoming for a Pakistani. This is not how our parents bring us up.”

Further, the actress wrote, that just like other overseas Pakistanis, she gives more than she takes.



“Like most Pakistanis abroad, I give more than I take. I am a sincere person and believe in the betterment of society. Thank you and love to you guys from your brothers and sisters overseas.”

She also encouraged her followers to never take bullying or abuse from anyone.



'Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls: Never, ever take bullying or abuse from anyone. All the decent people from around the world are with you." she wrote.

This isn’t the first time the actress has publically spoken about an issue.



Last month she had called out former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson over his derogatory comments against women who wear the burqa.

Johnson had said women who wear burqas "look like letter boxes" and compared them to "bank robbers".

The actress had said the former London mayor was restricting freedom of choice by his words and dictating what women should wear.

“Yet another privileged middle-aged bloke telling women what they can and can’t wear. If a woman wants to wear a burqa it’s her right Mr. #BorisJohnson it is her RIGHT to choose which goes hand in hand with British values,” she wrote.