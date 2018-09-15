Shoaib Malik dedicates new look to Sania Mirza in a sweet exchange on twitter

Saturday Sep 15, 2018
Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik recently dedicated his new look in a sweet twitter exchange to wife Sania Mirza.
In a video that the cricketer posted on Twitter, Malik wrote:
“Begum jo bole woh right! This look is for you @MirzaSania and a surprise at the end for the little one. #summerlook #breakthebeard #asiacup.”
In an affectionate message earlier this week, Sania had requested Shoaib to visit her 'without the stubble.'
Commenting on her husband's new look, Sania wrote: ' Awww. Well ‘we’ can't wait for you to come back home ❤️ This has surely turned the clock back for you hubby. @realshoaibmalik #timemachine #breakthebeard #lovethenewlook #beautifulface indeed.
