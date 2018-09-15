Shoaib Malik dedicates new look to Sania Mirza in a sweet exchange on twitter

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik recently dedicated his new look in a sweet twitter exchange to wife Sania Mirza.

In a video that the cricketer posted on Twitter, Malik wrote:



“Begum jo bole woh right! This look is for you @MirzaSania and a surprise at the end for the little one. #summerlook #breakthebeard #asiacup.”

In an affectionate message earlier this week, Sania had requested Shoaib to visit her 'without the stubble.'



Granting Sania's wish, the cricketer flaunted his ‘no beard look’ on Twitter. The video ends with Malik blowing a kiss to the camera for 'the little one’.



Commenting on her husband's new look, Sania wrote: ' Awww. Well ‘we’ can't wait for you to come back home ❤️ This has surely turned the clock back for you hubby. @realshoaibmalik #timemachine #breakthebeard #lovethenewlook #beautifulface indeed.