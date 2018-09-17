Nazia Hassan's ex-husband has no legal right to make film on her: Zoheb

Nazia and Zoheb Hassan. Photo: File

Singer Zoheb Hassan has warned that her late sister, Nazia Hassan’s ex-husband is attempting to make a film on her and anyone ‘entertaining’ him will be sued.

The Pakistani pop icon died on August 13, 2000, at the young age of 35, in London, following a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

Zoheb, who sang along with Nazia, took to Twitter and said, “Our family has come to know that Nazia’s ex-husband is trying to make a film on her life so he can feature himself and profit from her name and fame.”

“Anyone entertaining this individual shall be duly and legally sued by our family as he has no legal right or basis to do so,” he asserted.

Nazia had sprung to popularity through Pakistan Television's (PTV) programme Sung Sung and shot to unexpected fame to become one of Pakistan's most famous celebrities in the 70s and 80s — a pride for the country.



Her award-winning single “Aap Jaisa Koi” — sung at the age of 13 for Indian movie Qurbaani — made her a beloved icon both at home and in South Asia. She bagged a Filmfare Award, becoming the first Pakistani to win the prestigious accolade, and, along with her brother Zohaib, went on to sell over 60 million records worldwide. The duo released Disco Deewane in 1981.