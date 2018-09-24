Ranbir, Ranveer will take Hindi cinema to another level: Kareena

Photo: File

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor has recently returned from a family vacation in Maldives and the diva is all set to start work on her upcoming projects — Takht and Good News.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress was all praises for Bollywood lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

"I think both Ranbir and Ranveer (Singh) will take (Hindi) cinema to another level," she said.



Responding to a question about working with her cousin, Kareena said she would love to do a film with Ranbir. "It will be wonderful. The chemistry will be unbelievable. I am deeply fond of him," she said.

"I feel Ranbir is one of India’s greatest actors. For me, he is always above the film. I truly believe he is the best," Kareena told the publication.

The Bollywood diva celebrated her 38th birthday yesterday at her Bandra residence with family and close friends.