Nana Patekar responds to Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has denied sexual harassment allegations leveled against him by actress Tanushree Dutta.



Speaking to Times Now, Patekar said he is considering legal action against Tanushree.

"What do you mean sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on the set with me," Patekar said when asked about the allegations.

"Will see what I can do legally. It's a waste talking to media, you guys will play up anything," he added.

Responding to Tanushree’s claim that Patekar does charity work as a cover for his alleged “terrible behavior”, the veteran actor said, "People can say whatever they want to say, I will keep doing my work."

Earlier this week, Tanushree alleged Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of her 2008 film Horn OK Please. During an interview, the actress said that Patekar’s reputation of sexual misconduct is well known in the Hindi film industry, but little has been done about it.

“Everyone knows about Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know about his background... that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them, his behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it,” she said during an interview with Zoom.

So far, Bollywood has failed to respond to the accusations against Patekar. Amitabh Bachchan refused to comment on the matter while Aamir Khan offered a diplomatic response and choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who worked on the 2008 film in question, defended Patekar and said, "I can confirm that nothing this sort of happened. It's a wrong statement that Nana ji called members of some political party on set."