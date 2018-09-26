Bollywood actress accuses Nana Patekar of sexual harassment

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has alleged veteran actor Nana Patekar sexually harassed her.



During an interview, Tanushree said that Nana’s reputation of sexual misconduct is well known in the Hindi film industry, but little has been done about it.

“Everyone knows about Nana that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know about his background... that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them, his behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it,” she said during an interview with Zoom.

Tanushree’s allegations come a day after she alleged that she had been mistreated on the sets of her 2008 film Horn OK Please. However, she had not disclosed the name of the actor.

While speaking to the News18, the actor was asked about the #MeToo movement and she said it will never arrive in India because of the industry’s hypocrisy. We cannot expect change until what happened to me in 2008 is acknowledged, she had said.

Further, Tanushree said, “I was probably one of the first people in the history of this country in the media field to speak up and stand up. Everybody saw what happened but the memory and the popular perception of it is that Tanushree Dutta spoke up against harassment and then she was no more.”

The actor had also given a detailed account of how the male actor had forced himself into a ‘solo’ dance sequence, touched her inappropriately and even demanded an intimate scene be retroactively added to the film. Tanushree had to eventually drop out of the dance number.

“The entire industry saw what happened but there was not one word of condemnation from anybody. Every single person in this country remembers my incident and this was something on national TV for three days but even today there’s a stoic silence on that. So, my question is, ‘Who is going to believe these hypocrites?’ These are the people who stand up and raise their voice against women empowerment,” she had said.