Hadiqa Kiani speaks up against shaming single mothers in Instagram story

Singer and songwriter Hadiqa Kiani recently spoke up against shaming single mothers through her Instagram story.

The renowned singer recently posted photos with her 13-year-old son Naad-e-Ali and a few men thought of sending a proposal her way.

Hadiqa shared that she received many 'proposals' on Instagram from men who expressed their desire to marry her while acknowledging that she has a son.

The singer expressed her resentment at assumptions that a woman is 'desperate to marry' because she has a child.

"The fact that men like this think that I, or any women, is desperate for marriage because she has a child is disgusting," she wrote. "The notion that the single mother is a victim needing your pity or love is beyond me."

Hadiqa stressed that having a child was a source of honour. "Having a child is not a disability. It's an honor and a privilege."

"Stop using the child of a woman as a way to romance her or as a way to force her into a relationship because this society makes it seem like single mothers aren't capable of raising their children on their own."



The singer shared her experience of facing societal pressures when she adopted her child.

"When I chose to adopt, I was told by many that it would ruin my chances of remarrying. I know other women who have been harassed by family members and people in our society. Being told that they must find a father for their kids. And many men are amazing and kind and loving but there are evil men who take advantage of a single mother's children. The same relatives who tell you to remarry never seem to mention those men. I say all this to say. Respect the single mother's capabilities as a parent."

Hadiqa also gave a message of unity to women: "It is your job to encourage and uplift your fellow women, not judge her or force her into a relationship just for the sake of a relationship."