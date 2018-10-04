Riz Ahmed releases video for ‘Mogambo’

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed. Photo: Digital Trends

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed on Thursday released the video for his much-awaited track Mogambo.

Released under his rap name Riz MC, the video for Mogambo is directed by New York-based filmmaker Bassam Tariq.

Mogambo takes inspiration from the villain in 1987 Bollywood classic Mr India, a story about a secret formula that renders people invisible.



The video shows The Night Of actor celebrating his Pakistani roots with a wrestling match.

In a statement released by the director, Tariq explained how the concept behind the video changed during production.

"Our initial idea was a glamorized and intentionally composed video that challenged ideas of masculinity but after looking back at footage Riz and I shot in Pakistan, we realized that there is a raw energy that we can never recreate."

He added, "So we decided to make the footage work and embrace the pedestrian nature of it. It’s tough for my ego to put something out that feels rough around the edges but throughout the edit the footage kept telling me that we are enough to keep viewers interested. We don’t need to be flashy to have people like us. We are perfectly imperfect – shaky compositions and soft focus and all."