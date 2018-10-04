Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Riz Ahmed releases video for ‘Mogambo’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 04, 2018

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed. Photo: Digital Trends 
 

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed on Thursday released the video for his much-awaited track Mogambo.

Released under his rap name Riz MC, the video for Mogambo is directed by New York-based filmmaker Bassam Tariq.

Mogambo takes inspiration from the villain in 1987 Bollywood classic Mr India, a story about a secret formula that renders people invisible.

The video shows The Night Of actor celebrating his Pakistani roots with a wrestling match.

In a statement released by the director, Tariq explained how the concept behind the video changed during production.

After Jimmy Kimmel, Riz Ahmed makes Tom Hardy say ‘Mogambo khush hua’

Here's why the British-Pakistani actor is teaching Mogambo's catchphrase

"Our initial idea was a glamorized and intentionally composed video that challenged ideas of masculinity but after looking back at footage Riz and I shot in Pakistan, we realized that there is a raw energy that we can never recreate."

He added, "So we decided to make the footage work and embrace the pedestrian nature of it. It’s tough for my ego to put something out that feels rough around the edges but throughout the edit the footage kept telling me that we are enough to keep viewers interested. We don’t need to be flashy to have people like us. We are perfectly imperfect – shaky compositions and soft focus and all."

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM