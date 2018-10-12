The Donkey King set to entertain filmgoers across Pakistan

The much-awaited animated film The Donkey King will be released at 12am in cinemas across the country and is expected to be thronged by children and elderly alike.



Produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios, the film is sure to appeal to the young and the young at heart.

The comedy revolves around a donkey happy in his life as a dhobi who by chance ends up as the king of “Azadnagar”, a fictitious kingdom.

Mangu is a little apprehensive at first but finally think he’s up for the job when a clever fox, literally, convinces him to. Thus follows a donkey’s political journey.

Voice-overs have been done by Afzal Khan alias Rambo for Mangu while veteran TV actor Hina Dilpazeer is fabulous as the fox.

Other voice over artists include Javed Sheikh, Adeel Hashmi, Shafaat Ali, Faisal Qureshi, Ghulam Muheyuddin, Mani, Shabbir Khan, Ismail Tara and Irfan Khoosat.

Mangu’s character has already become a favourite with children. 11-year-old Mehr Latif says, “Mangu is my favourite because he was so funny and innocent but his heart is made of gold".

The film received immense praise during its October 10 pre-release screening in Islamabad. Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said the movie would appeal to people of all age groups. “It is really good. I am watching a movie after 25-30 years. The songs are great and they will be hits. The children were enjoying the movie and I think it appeals to everyone,” said Rashid.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry termed The Donkey King the best effort of its kind in Pakistan. Speaking to reporters after the special screening, Chaudhry said this film would encourage producers to make more animated films. “This is a really well made animation film.”

Celebrities and athletes are also in anticipation of the film’s release.

“After seeing the trailer I can say that the standard is the same as films made internationally,” said actor Adnan Siddiqui.

“I am hopeful that people will watch the movie and support Pakistani film,” said actor Ali Khan

Musician Fakhir was all praise for the quality of animation, saying it was “no less than any Hollywood movie.”

“Movies like this should be made for children and youngsters,” said former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan.