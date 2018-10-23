Momina caught in web of memes after Spider-Man reference

Momina Mustehsan has been caught in web of memes after Uncle Ben reference. Photo: File

The latest season of Coke Studio might be over for better or for worse but it seems like the Internet will not let Pakistani sweetheart Momina Mustehsan forget about quoting Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben while hitting back at Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari.

On Friday, the highly-anticipated last episode of Coke Studio hit television screens and boy oh boy, it has given us plenty to talk about since.

Not one to shy away from speaking her mind, Mazari took to Twitter and voiced her thoughts on the apparent ‘massacre’ of Ko Ko Korina's rendition by Mustehsan and Ahad Raza Mir.

Mustehsan a few hours later reminded the human rights minister that she should be careful with her words considering her position.

Quoting the late Uncle Ben, Mustehsan wrote, “We look up to you, ma’am, as citizens of this country. Uncle Ben from Spider-Man said, “With great power comes great responsibility”. Don’t let us down #NayaPakistan (because you’re not allowed to criticise music in Naya Pakistan, obviously).

While Mazari has yet to reply to Mustehsan over her portfolio and how it relates to the song, Twitter has been having a field day about the reference to perhaps one of the most important quotes in the Marvel universe.

