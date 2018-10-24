Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 24 2018
By
Web Desk

'Speak better', actor Mansha Pasha slams industry peers

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 24, 2018

Mansha Pasha. Photo: Instagram

Actor Mansha Pasha has slammed recent statements by fellow peers and said that women in the entertainment industry “need to step up and learn to speak better”.

“From stole my husband from my best friend and cheated on my fiancée, to jab Me Too hota hai ussi waqt kiyon nahi boltein, to quotes from Uncle Ben and your friendly neighbourhood spider-man. The women of this industry need to step up and learn to speak better,” she tweeted.

Pasha’s tweet referred to recent statements by Hira Mani, Sadaf Kanwal and Momina Mustehsan.

Last week, during an interview, Hira had opened up about her marriage to Mani and shared that the two got in a relationship while she was engaged to someone else. Hira had further said that she was Mani’s biggest fan and she ‘stole’ his number from her friend’s phone and started talking to him.

Pasha’s remark on “to jab #MeToo hota hai ussi waqt kiyon nahi boltein” referred to model Sadaf Kanwal’s comments on the #MeToo movement during a TV show appearance. The model had stated that victims of sexual harassment should speak up when the incident happens and had questioned, "Why are you remembering it later?" Sadaf had further said if she ever had a #MeToo incident, she would say it right then. "And I won't just say it on social media. I'd tell all of you)," she had said.

The actor in her tweet also referred to Momina Mustehsan's recent Twitter spat with Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari.

Responding to Mazari’s criticism of her rendition of Ko Ko Korina, Momina quoted the late Uncle Ben and said, “We look up to you, ma’am, as citizens of this country. Uncle Ben from Spider-Man said, “With great power comes great responsibility. Don’t let us down #NayaPakistan.”

Comments

More From Entertainment:

'Wow moment' for Rishi Kapoor as he and Ranbir bump into Robert De Niro

'Wow moment' for Rishi Kapoor as he and Ranbir bump into Robert De Niro

 Updated 8 hours ago
Freddie Mercury's spontaneity challenged 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star

Freddie Mercury's spontaneity challenged 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star

 Updated 17 hours ago
'The Donkey King' gets social media praise after box office success

'The Donkey King' gets social media praise after box office success

 Updated 24 hours ago
After backlash, Mani says post mocking #MeToo movement not shared by him

After backlash, Mani says post mocking #MeToo movement not shared by him

 Updated yesterday
LUMS professor hails educational element of ‘The Donkey King’

LUMS professor hails educational element of ‘The Donkey King’

 Updated yesterday
Netflix clears 'Sacred Games' season two after harassment probe

Netflix clears 'Sacred Games' season two after harassment probe

 Updated yesterday
Frank Underwood is dead but looms large in final 'House of Cards' season

Frank Underwood is dead but looms large in final 'House of Cards' season

 Updated 2 days ago
Momina caught in web of memes after Spider-Man reference

Momina caught in web of memes after Spider-Man reference

 Updated 2 days ago
Better choice of words next time Ms Minister, Ahad Raza Mir hits back at Mazari

Better choice of words next time Ms Minister, Ahad Raza Mir hits back at Mazari

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM