'Speak better', actor Mansha Pasha slams industry peers

Mansha Pasha. Photo: Instagram

Actor Mansha Pasha has slammed recent statements by fellow peers and said that women in the entertainment industry “need to step up and learn to speak better”.

“From stole my husband from my best friend and cheated on my fiancée, to jab Me Too hota hai ussi waqt kiyon nahi boltein, to quotes from Uncle Ben and your friendly neighbourhood spider-man. The women of this industry need to step up and learn to speak better,” she tweeted.

Pasha’s tweet referred to recent statements by Hira Mani, Sadaf Kanwal and Momina Mustehsan.



Last week, during an interview, Hira had opened up about her marriage to Mani and shared that the two got in a relationship while she was engaged to someone else. Hira had further said that she was Mani’s biggest fan and she ‘stole’ his number from her friend’s phone and started talking to him.

Pasha’s remark on “to jab #MeToo hota hai ussi waqt kiyon nahi boltein” referred to model Sadaf Kanwal’s comments on the #MeToo movement during a TV show appearance. The model had stated that victims of sexual harassment should speak up when the incident happens and had questioned, "Why are you remembering it later?" Sadaf had further said if she ever had a #MeToo incident, she would say it right then. "And I won't just say it on social media. I'd tell all of you)," she had said.

The actor in her tweet also referred to Momina Mustehsan's recent Twitter spat with Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari.

Responding to Mazari’s criticism of her rendition of Ko Ko Korina, Momina quoted the late Uncle Ben and said, “We look up to you, ma’am, as citizens of this country. Uncle Ben from Spider-Man said, “With great power comes great responsibility. Don’t let us down #NayaPakistan.”