Ranbir Kapoor a great guy for Alia: Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Photo: Instagram

Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently spoke about the relationship between his daughter Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and said that he “is a great guy for her”.

In an interview to The Telegraph, the filmmaker said, “Well, of course they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that!”

“I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy,” he added.

When asked if he had any advice to give to his daughter, Mahesh said he had never taken any advice as a youngster and believed every human had the right and required intelligence to chart his or her journey by themselves.

“What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out. I’m no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. It’s life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let’s wait and see what tomorrow brings for us,” he said.

Mahesh also spoke about Sanju where Ranbir played the titular role. “I loved Ranbir but that’s not the Sanjay Dutt that I know. Ranbir brought his own emotional chord to it but I don’t think Rajkumar Hirani was claiming to the world that he’s making an exact replica. People who are very close to Sanjay cannot connect with that portrayal in the movie. But India seems to have loved it.”