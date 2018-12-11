Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
Web Desk

Anushka, Kohli post heartfelt messages for each other on first wedding anniversary

Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Photo: Instagram 

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli tied the knot in a dreamy Lake Como wedding ceremony last year.

The power couple, who is celebrating their first wedding anniversary, took to social media to post heartfelt messages for each other.

The Indian skipper posted a few photos from their wedding ceremony and wrote, "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever."

While Anushka shared a video from their wedding with the caption, "It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by ... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man'."

The power couple was spotted together in Adelaide after India’s 31-run victory over Australia in the Adelaide Test. 

Anushka is currently gearing up for her film Zero which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star has taken a short break from the promotions of the film to celebrate her wedding anniversary. 

