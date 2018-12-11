Sara Ali Khan reveals story of her dramatic weight loss

Before and After: Sara Ali Khan lost over 30kg before joining the film industry

Budding Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has revealed the story behind her dramatic transformation from 96kg to a fit body.

The 25-year-old, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, told Indian publication SpotboyE that she touched 96kg while she was studying at an American university, but decided to lose weight before venturing into the film industry.

Sara, who made her debut with Kedarnath, said that she remembered crying to her mother about wanting to become an actor, which was when Amrita advised her to lose weight.

“I was 96kg at the time when I told my mother, sitting on the bed crying and saying, ‘Mom, all I want to do is become an actor.’ Then, she said that you need to lose weight. And, it took me about a year-and-half to lose that weight. So, I completed the remaining two years of my graduation in a year so that I can return and start working early,” she recounted.

“I was always a chubby girl, but after going to [USA], for the first two years, I put on a lot of weight and then last year, I burned all those kilos there itself. I think America is the place where you can really choose. Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other you could eat salad).

“That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life."

Did she send pictures of her transformation to her mother? "I didn't,” Sara replied. “September was the start of the semester and December was the end. In those 4 months, I even refrained from face-timing her. And, she recognised me at the airport only because of my suitcases; I was looking completely different. Obviously, 30kg down, you ARE going to look different.”

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, a movie about star-crossed lovers caught in a natural disaster. She will next be seen in Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh.