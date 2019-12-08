Dwayne Johnson wants to work in a Bollywood action film

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 08 2019
Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Hollywood superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made waves around the globe and it looks like he is now in pursuit of weaving magic on screens over on this side of the world with a Bollywood film.

The Baywatch actor expressed his interest in working for Bollywood one day saying that working on an action film in the Indian film industry would be 'fun.'

Speaking to IANS on whether or not there are chances of him heading to B-Town soon, the superstar said: "I wouldn't rule that out. I have a lot of respect for Bollywood and the history of Bollywood."

He further spoke about his interaction with Varun Dhawan, and the latter singing praises for his work: "He is such a big fan. I've interacted with him before on social media. And I know, he is a big star in India. Yeah, so maybe one day, you never know, you could see me in a Bollywood action movie. That'd be a lot of fun because I know that we have a lot of wonderful fans in India, and we have talked about that. So, maybe one day." 

