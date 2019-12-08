Can't connect right now! retry
Fact-check: Did Will Smith and son Jaden die in a road accident?

Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith have become the target of a hoax story which claimed that the father-son duo have died in a road accident.

The article claimed that their car collided with a truck, killing the "The Pursuit of Happiness" actor and his son.

The fake story was published by a website which used the CNN logo.

The hoax story appeared on many Facebook pages, redirecting the users to the website which tries to appear as a legitimate source of information.

“BREAKING: Will Smith and his Son Jaden Smith Died in a Crash after Truck and their Car Collided”, read the headline of the fake story.

It instantly went viral on several social media platforms, receiving hundreds of shares.

Sources close to the actor confirmed that Will Smith and his son Jaden are alive and well.

While some Facebook users seemed to believe the story, most people on Twitter remained unconvinced.

Smith, however, has yet to respond to the rumors.

