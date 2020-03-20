Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Marvel introduces first non-binary superhero Snowflake

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 20, 2020

Marvel comics has announced to introduce their first non-binary superhero in the upcoming  series.

Scheduled to be launched in April, the latest series of New Warriors is bringing the new superhero named Snowflake.

According to reports, Snowflake would be part of a group of five new heroes who will be mentored by the older characters.

The pack includes Snowflake and her brother, Safespace, who are psychic twins and whose costumes reflect the colours of the Transgender Pride flag.

Express his views about the new characters which he created with artist Luciano, writer Daniel Kibblesmith said, “Snowflake is non-binary and goes by they/them, and has the power to generate individual crystalized snowflake-shaped shurikens.

"Snowflake is the person who has the more offensive power, and Safespace is the person who has the more defensive power. The idea is that they would mirror each other and complement each other.”

More From Entertainment:

Armeena Khan to go into self-isolation over coronavirus fears

Armeena Khan to go into self-isolation over coronavirus fears
Robert Downey Jr. ready to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. ready to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man
Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud: leaked video turns the tables on the rapper

Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud: leaked video turns the tables on the rapper
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: family

Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: family
Alex Rodriguez tight-lipped about double date with Harry, Meghan Markle

Alex Rodriguez tight-lipped about double date with Harry, Meghan Markle

Gigi Hadid opens up to Taylor Swift, Serena Williams on anxiety and staying grounded

Gigi Hadid opens up to Taylor Swift, Serena Williams on anxiety and staying grounded
Jennifer Aniston has Ellen DeGeneres checking up on her after every 30 minutes

Jennifer Aniston has Ellen DeGeneres checking up on her after every 30 minutes
Ayeza Khan urges fans to educate kids about coronavirus

Ayeza Khan urges fans to educate kids about coronavirus
Taylor Swift shares hilarious 'The Man' behind-the-scenes Video

Taylor Swift shares hilarious 'The Man' behind-the-scenes Video
Ariana Grande requests for a restraining order against alleged trespasser

Ariana Grande requests for a restraining order against alleged trespasser

Ali Zafar appreciates Sindh government's decision for three-day lockdown

Ali Zafar appreciates Sindh government's decision for three-day lockdown
Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot superhero film to get full theatrical run despite coronavirus scare

Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot superhero film to get full theatrical run despite coronavirus scare

Latest

view all