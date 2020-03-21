Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Ali Zafar appreciates Sindh government's decision for three-day lockdown

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

Ali Zafar appreciates Sindh government decision for three-day lockdown

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has lauded the decision of Sindh government for a complete lockdown for the next three days amid coronavirus outbreak.

In a series of tweets the Mela Loot Liya singer appreciated the decision of Sindh government and urged the multinational companies to make arrangements to provide food and beverages or cleansing products free of cost for the poor.

He wrote, “Sindh’s decision for a complete lock down for next three days, in my opinion, is what is required.”

"Punjab will have to follow sooner or later," he said and added that "Prevention is better than cure. We must do this NOW. Soft Curfew. #CoronaStopKaroNa #coronaPakistan #responsiblepakistan #softcurfew.”

He also shared the same tweet on his Instagram handle and wrote, “My views on what we must do immediately to fight the deathly Corona Virus and how to help each other. Empathy, compassion and care is what humanity should be made of specially in these times. #coronavirus #coronapakistan.”

In a separate tweet, Ali Zafar said, “All corporate sponsors, multinationals who have earned billions from sales from the 6th most populous country in the world over years should make arrangements to provide eatable, drinkable or cleansing products free to the poor.”

More From Entertainment:

Iman Ali claims she was offered to romance SRK in 'Raees' before Mahira Khan

Iman Ali claims she was offered to romance SRK in 'Raees' before Mahira Khan
Armeena Khan to go into self-isolation over coronavirus fears

Armeena Khan to go into self-isolation over coronavirus fears
Robert Downey Jr. ready to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. ready to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man
Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud: leaked video turns the tables on the rapper

Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud: leaked video turns the tables on the rapper
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: family

Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: family
Alex Rodriguez tight-lipped about double date with Harry, Meghan Markle

Alex Rodriguez tight-lipped about double date with Harry, Meghan Markle

Gigi Hadid opens up to Taylor Swift, Serena Williams on anxiety and staying grounded

Gigi Hadid opens up to Taylor Swift, Serena Williams on anxiety and staying grounded
Jennifer Aniston has Ellen DeGeneres checking up on her after every 30 minutes

Jennifer Aniston has Ellen DeGeneres checking up on her after every 30 minutes
Ayeza Khan urges fans to educate kids about coronavirus

Ayeza Khan urges fans to educate kids about coronavirus
Taylor Swift shares hilarious 'The Man' behind-the-scenes Video

Taylor Swift shares hilarious 'The Man' behind-the-scenes Video
Ariana Grande requests for a restraining order against alleged trespasser

Ariana Grande requests for a restraining order against alleged trespasser

Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot superhero film to get full theatrical run despite coronavirus scare

Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot superhero film to get full theatrical run despite coronavirus scare

Latest

view all