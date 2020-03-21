Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan urges fans to educate kids about coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

Ayeza Khan urges fans to educate their kids about virus

Pakistan's leading actress Ayeza Khan has urged her fans to set up a bedtime routine for their children as the kids are vulnerable to catching viruses.

Sharing an adorable photo on her Instagram, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress said, “Your children need atleast 10 to 13 hours of sleep, Set up a bedtime routine no matter they have school in the morning. Because body needs recovery, especially kids, as they are equally as vulnerable to catching viruses as an old person.”

“A well-rested body can fight away any virus,” she stressed.

The actress who will next be seen Geo TV’s romantic drama serial, went on to say, “A regular bedtime routine encourages good sleep patterns. A routine of bath and story before bedtime can signal their brain that its time to sleep.”

However, she said, “Don’t enforce it upon but rather educate them about the virus. Don’t scare them, but prepare them to fight the epidemic.”

Earlier in a video, Ayeza Khan’s daughter Hoorain urged people to wash their hands to stay safe from the COVID-19 that has killed thousands of people and affected thousands others.

More From Entertainment:

Armeena Khan to go into self-isolation over coronavirus fears

Armeena Khan to go into self-isolation over coronavirus fears
Robert Downey Jr. ready to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. ready to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man
Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud: leaked video turns the tables on the rapper

Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud: leaked video turns the tables on the rapper
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: family

Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: family
Alex Rodriguez tight-lipped about double date with Harry, Meghan Markle

Alex Rodriguez tight-lipped about double date with Harry, Meghan Markle

Gigi Hadid opens up to Taylor Swift, Serena Williams on anxiety and staying grounded

Gigi Hadid opens up to Taylor Swift, Serena Williams on anxiety and staying grounded
Jennifer Aniston has Ellen DeGeneres checking up on her after every 30 minutes

Jennifer Aniston has Ellen DeGeneres checking up on her after every 30 minutes
Taylor Swift shares hilarious 'The Man' behind-the-scenes Video

Taylor Swift shares hilarious 'The Man' behind-the-scenes Video
Ariana Grande requests for a restraining order against alleged trespasser

Ariana Grande requests for a restraining order against alleged trespasser

Ali Zafar appreciates Sindh government's decision for three-day lockdown

Ali Zafar appreciates Sindh government's decision for three-day lockdown
Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot superhero film to get full theatrical run despite coronavirus scare

Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot superhero film to get full theatrical run despite coronavirus scare
Niall Horan surpasses sales of Eminem’s 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Niall Horan surpasses sales of Eminem’s 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Latest

view all