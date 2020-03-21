Ayeza Khan urges fans to educate kids about coronavirus

Ayeza Khan urges fans to educate their kids about virus

Pakistan's leading actress Ayeza Khan has urged her fans to set up a bedtime routine for their children as the kids are vulnerable to catching viruses.



Sharing an adorable photo on her Instagram, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress said, “Your children need atleast 10 to 13 hours of sleep, Set up a bedtime routine no matter they have school in the morning. Because body needs recovery, especially kids, as they are equally as vulnerable to catching viruses as an old person.”

“A well-rested body can fight away any virus,” she stressed.

The actress who will next be seen Geo TV’s romantic drama serial, went on to say, “A regular bedtime routine encourages good sleep patterns. A routine of bath and story before bedtime can signal their brain that its time to sleep.”

However, she said, “Don’t enforce it upon but rather educate them about the virus. Don’t scare them, but prepare them to fight the epidemic.”



Earlier in a video, Ayeza Khan’s daughter Hoorain urged people to wash their hands to stay safe from the COVID-19 that has killed thousands of people and affected thousands others.