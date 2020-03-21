Alex Rodriguez tight-lipped about double date with Harry, Meghan Markle

Can't connect right now! retry
Alex Rodriguez was grilled about the news of the double date with Harry, Meghan Markle 

Rumour had it that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had gone on a double date with Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

However, when asked about the crossover of Hollywood and the royals, the 44-year-old former Yankees refused to let the cat out of the bag.

Appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, the retired athlete was grilled about the news of the double date making rounds all around.

“I signed an NDA. Non-disclosure,” he said unleashing a wave of chuckles all around.

Fallon pulled his leg as well, responding: “So that means you did!”

Earlier in February, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had were spotted with Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod having dinner at the 1Hotel South Beach in Miami. 

