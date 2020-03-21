Iman Ali claims she was offered to romance SRK in 'Raees' before Mahira Khan

Pakistan super model Iman Ali has claimed that she was offered to work in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees before Mahira Khan.



In an interview recently, when Iman Ali was asked whether she was extended an offer for Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees before Mahira Khan, the model smiled and attested the claim.

She said, “I received a call from the makers of the film for working opposite Shah Rukh Khan and I asked them for the script of the movie first.”

“Going through the script is my right but I think they did not like it,” the actress added.

For working in any project, the script of it should be good, she further said.

Film Raees featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan hit the screens on January 25, 2017 and it collected over INR 2.70 billion at the box office.