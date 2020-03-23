Kim Kardashian takes a subtle dig at Taylor Swift after Kanye West's leaked phone call

Kim Kardashian seems to also be subtly breaking her silence over the fiasco surrounding Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian are all over the news lately following the leak of an unedited phone call that intensifies their long-standing feud.

While Taylor Swift has been discreetly giving a nod of approval to her fans rooting for her by liking their Tumblr and Twitter posts, star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians seems to also be subtly breaking her silence over the fiasco.

For the unversed, the freshly-leaked video shows an unedited phone call between the two nemeses as it shows Swift expressing her uneasiness about the lyric that was previously featured in a Kanye West song Famous.

The lyric was as follows: “For all my Southside [expletive] as that know me best. I feel like me and Taylor might still have [expletive] Why? I made that [expletive] famous ([expletive]) I made that [expletive] famous.”

After Swift expressed her hurt over the sly dig publicly during her Grammy’s speech, West later claimed that he had gotten the singer’s permission before throwing in the negative reference.

In the leaked video Taylor can be heard asking: “Is it going to be mean?” while Kanye assures her that it won’t be.

She then proceeds to ask him to let her hear the song if he seeks her blessing. However, the lyrics he shared with the Lover crooner were not the same ones that ended up in the song.

And now, Kim has given her take on the entire episode with a subtle like on a tweet that seems to be going in favour of the couple.

"The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now,” the tweet read.

It appears the fashion icon still seems to be standing by her stance of her and Kanye having done nothing wrong, but Taylor’s fans would beg to differ.