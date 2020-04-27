Iqra Aziz is all praises for Reema Khan

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has praised veteran film star Reema Khan after their recent meeting on the sets of her Ramadan transmission.



Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were guests during a Ramadan transmission, hosted by Reema Khan.

Later, sharing an adorable photo with Reema, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress wrote, “Jitni khoobsurat ap, utni khoobsurat apki baatein @iamreemakhan (Everything you say is as beautiful as you are).”

Earlier, the celebrity couple, who is celebrating their first Ramadan together after marriage, opened up about planning for kids.



When the veteran film star asked Yasir about family planning, he said, “We both like children but we are not planning kids anytime soon as I think Iqra needs to focus on her career. When your career is flourishing, this is an extra responsibility.”