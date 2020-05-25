Jennifer Aniston chose to side with Brad Pitt amid cheating rumours with Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston had a rather messy divorce with Brad Pitt, which was caused because of how he was repeatedly accused of cheating on the actress with his co-star Angelina Jolie.



During the time that the cheating rumours were prevalent, Aniston exhibited immense trust and faith in her then-husband, as she refused to believe on what the media projected regarding Pitt's cheating scandal.

The Friends alum, after her split, talked to Vanity Fair about she used to believe Pitt over tabloids.

She also addressed a bunch of photos from his secret vacation with Jolie in Kenya, which were leaked exposing their relationship.

"I just don’t know what happened. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised by anything, but I would much rather choose to believe him," Aniston said.

"Is it odd timing. Yeah, but it’s not my life. He makes his choices. He can do — whatever. We’re divorced and you can see why.” She called Brad out and said, "There’s a sensitivity chip that’s missing."

Speaking of the photos of Pitt and Jolie's cosying up, the Murder Mystery star confessed she was shocked.

"The world was shocked, and I was shocked," she said. "I’d be a robot if I said I didn’t feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment. I love Brad. I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life. He’s a fantastic man," Aniston said.