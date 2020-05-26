Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 26 2020
Senator Faisal Javed says PTV to air 'Ertugrul' seven days a week

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Photo: Geo News/File

Following the growing viewership of historic drama Dirilis: Ertugrul in Pakistan, Prime Minister's aide on Information Broadcasting and Heritage, Senator Faisal Javed on Monday said that the Pakistan Television Network (PTV) has been directed to air the famed Turkish series seven days a week.

Taking to Twitter, Javed said that the national broadcaster is trying to speed up the dubbing process with an aim to air one episode everyday.

"All seasons of this epic serial ll be broadcast insha'ALLAH."

He also shared plans on converting the state-run television into high definition (HD) display to upgrade the experience for viewers.

Last week, Riyaad Minty, an official of Turkey's TRT TV revealed that the show had surpassed 200 million views on TRT Ertugul BY PTV channel and is nearing 3 million subscribers.

"We've now passed 200 million views in Urdu and getting close to 3 million subscribers," he wrote on Twitter.

The historical fiction series is being aired on PTV on special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

