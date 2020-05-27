Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 27 2020
Ben Affleck returning as Batman?

Wednesday May 27, 2020

Days after DC announced to release Snyder Cut of Justice League in 2021, rumours have started swirling that Ben Affleck might return as Batman.

According unconfirmed reports, AT&T, which is due to launch HBO Max streaming service, and Warner Bros. want the actor to finish his Batman movie where the superhero is to face Deathstroke, played by Joe Manganiello.

AT&T and Warner Media also want him to resume work to adapt his original script for "The Batman" that originally featured Batman Vs Deathstroke".

Responding to a post inquiring about Ben Affleck's future as Batman, AT&T's Twitter account tweeted

“Who knows what the future holds?”


