Friday Jun 19 2020
Friday Jun 19, 2020

Highly-anticipated Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' teaser out now

The trailer teaser of the highly-awaited Zack Snyder cut from the Justice League franchise saw the light of day after much anticipation on Thursday.

The first glimpse of the movie gives insight into Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, attempting to unravel a mystery, while holding a fire baton in hand.

The sneak peek also features visuals of some underground caves which see fire flames getting wild. The movie stars Darkseid as the villain of the Synder Cut of Justice League.

Check out the sneak peek of Justice League's Synder Cut:

Earlier news reports suggested that Zack Snyder had walked out of the DC Universe after the passing away of his daughter.

Meanwhile, the movie will be out in August, 2021 on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. announced that the original version of the film would be released exclusively on the online platform in 2021.



