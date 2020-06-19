Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra felicitates Malala for completing her degree at Oxford

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 19, 2020

Priyanka Chopra felicitates Malala for completing her degree at Oxford

Priyanka Chopra has felicitated Malala Yousafzai for completing her degree of philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford.

Malala turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos where she could be seen celebrating with family and wrote, “Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.”

She went on to say “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”

Commenting on the endearing post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations Malala!! That’s amazing.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after Malala shared the endearing post.

US actress Reese Witherspoon also felicitated the Pakistani Nobel laureate for completing her degree.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk denies 'three-way affair' with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

Elon Musk denies 'three-way affair' with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne
Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron among celebs to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron among celebs to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame
‘Juneteenth’: Selena Gomez urges people to highlight importance of BLM

‘Juneteenth’: Selena Gomez urges people to highlight importance of BLM

Meghan Markle's role to appear in Kristen Stewart starrer on Princess Diana's life?

Meghan Markle's role to appear in Kristen Stewart starrer on Princess Diana's life?
Kate Middleton sheds light on how quarantine has taken a toll on mental health

Kate Middleton sheds light on how quarantine has taken a toll on mental health

Jessica Mulroney loses charity gig after ties with Meghan Markle turn sour

Jessica Mulroney loses charity gig after ties with Meghan Markle turn sour
Highly-anticipated Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' teaser out now

Highly-anticipated Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' teaser out now
Angelina Jolie says her black daughter is facing systemic racism

Angelina Jolie says her black daughter is facing systemic racism

'Avatar 2' producer shares picture from the set

'Avatar 2' producer shares picture from the set

Jennifer Lawrence breaks her no-Twitter rule to support Black Lives Matter

Jennifer Lawrence breaks her no-Twitter rule to support Black Lives Matter
Emma Watson joins board of fashion giant Kering

Emma Watson joins board of fashion giant Kering
Amber Heard had a three-way affair with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne: report

Amber Heard had a three-way affair with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne: report

Latest

view all