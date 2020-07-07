Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 07 2020
By
Web Desk

‘Beyonce is a satanist, faking being black’, claims US congressional candidate

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 07, 2020

‘Beyonce is a satanist, faking being black’, claims US congressional candidate 

A bizarre theory against Beyoncé has been making rounds on the internet claiming that the singer has been faking being black.

The conspiracy theory against the 38-year-old singer was made by KW Miller, running to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District in the general election of the United States in November.

Miller made the twisted comments on Twitter, saying the pop star has been hiding her true identity and is actually an Italian named Ann Marie Lastrassi who has been faking being black.

"Beyoncé is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian,” he said.

He went on to say that the singer’s song Formation was chockfull of cryptic messages that suggest she is secretly a Satanist.

“You all do know that Beyoncé’s song 'Formation' was a secret coded message to the globalists I certainly hope? The song clearly admitted that she was demonic and that she worshipped in the Satanist churches located in Alabama & Louisiana. She keeps Satanist symbols in her bag,” he alleged.

Soon after Miller’s strange statement, social media users were sent in a tizzy while some suggested the politician needs professional help as he doesn’t seem to be in the right state of mind.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp seen lying bloodied with a mutilated finger in resurfaced photos

Johnny Depp seen lying bloodied with a mutilated finger in resurfaced photos
Kanye West back-pedals on his support for Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'

Kanye West back-pedals on his support for Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'
Kanye West unveils what his first move would be as US president

Kanye West unveils what his first move would be as US president

Kim Kardashian emerges as fashion icon, shares throwback fitting photos

Kim Kardashian emerges as fashion icon, shares throwback fitting photos
Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates: 'It breaks my heart'

Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates: 'It breaks my heart'
Brad Pitt's demeaning words for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston led hue and cry

Brad Pitt's demeaning words for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston led hue and cry
Billie Eilish’s mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish’s mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber
Kate Middleton reveals her children having sunflower growing contest

Kate Middleton reveals her children having sunflower growing contest
David Schwimmer addresses lack of diversity on 'Friends': 'It felt wrong'

David Schwimmer addresses lack of diversity on 'Friends': 'It felt wrong'
Johnny Depp says Amber Heard had 'an agenda' in marrying him

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard had 'an agenda' in marrying him
Donald Trump thinks Kanye West's presidential bid could be a 'great trial run'

Donald Trump thinks Kanye West's presidential bid could be a 'great trial run'
Prince Harry lauds young people working for the erasure of HIV/AIDS stigma

Prince Harry lauds young people working for the erasure of HIV/AIDS stigma

Latest

view all